SHC plea seeks removal of fake cases, new FIRs against petitioner

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench on Tuesday issued notices to parties over a petition with regard to removal of false cases and restraining new FIRs by police.

Arbab Bheel in his petition pleaded to the court that the police has booked him in malicious and false cases during his imprisonment in jail.

Petitioner alleged registration of fake case in CTD Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Qasimabad and other police stations. “My client and his family being subjected to political victimization”, petitioner’s lawyer said.

“The law enforcement agencies are working on the behest of the ruling party and influentials,” lawyer alleged.

Petitioner said that the serious cases being used to suppress the voice of the civil society. ” Anti-terrorism, sedition and treason clause being misused in cases. The false cases aimed at maligning the positive role in society”.

“No substantial documentary evidence or eyewitnesses given in FIRs,” according to petition, which requested to the court for declaring the fake cases as void. It also pleaded for restraining registration of new cases without advance permission from the court.

Petitioner also requested for nomination of an honest SSP level officer for fair investigation of cases.

Home secretary, I.G. Sindh and SSPs of various districts have been made respondents in the petition.