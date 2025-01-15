SHC plea seeks return of Pakistani family stranded in Syria

KARACHI: The foreign ministry on Wednesday failed to submit reply in Sindh High Court (SHC) over return of a Pakistani family stranded in Syria, ARY News reported.

Petitioner’s lawyer Usman Farooq told the court that the conditions have changed in Syria and contact has broken with the stranded family in Syria.

Petitioner Mohyuddin’s in his plea said that his daughter-in-law has been stranded in strife-torn Syria with her two children. “My son Muhammad Kamran was an employee in a petroleum company, who is missing after civil war in the country,” Mohyuddin said.

“My daughter-in-law and her children were living in a refugee camp,” he said.

Usman Farooq Advocate said that the Pakistani embassy in Syria didn’t provide any help to the family.

Petitioner said that the prime minister is extending help for return of the Pakistanis stranded in other countries and pleaded for return of the Pakistani citizens trapped in Syria.

The ministry of foreign affairs, Pakistani embassy in Syria and other relevant authorities didn’t submit their reply in the court.

The high court bench directed all parties to file their replies in the court by January 27.