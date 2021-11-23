SHC seeks progress report in assets case against Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has extended interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wassan until December 24, in the assets case, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench asked the NAB prosecutor that on the last hearing we were told about the closure of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, where is the report?

The inquiry is being shifted to Sukkur as per NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 and the report will also be submitted there, the NAB prosecutor replied to the bench.

The SHC asked that the report was supposed to be submitted here too. The bench while adjourning the hearing of the case until November 24. The IO has been summoned on the next hearing.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

