SHC seeks progress report in graveyards encroachment case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Circuit Bench on Tuesday has sought a progress report from the concerned authorities in the graveyards encroachment case, ARY News reported.

The court is currently hearing the pleas of encroachment on the lands of the graveyards in the province.

The authorities have been asked to submit a progress report latest by October 2.

In the last hearing, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to concerned authorities on a petition seeking removal of encroachments from graveyards’ lands in Karachi.

According to the petition a ban has been imposed on burials in Sakhi Hassan, Paposh Nagar, Tariq Road and some other graveyards, while pieces of land for graves being sold at Punjab Colony, Gizri, Korangi, Landhi and Malir graveyards in the city.

Selling land for graves is a violation of the constitution as it is the responsibility of the state to provide land for graves, the petitioner argued.

Petitioner sought the court’s order for restoration of the changed status of the plots of land, which were allotted for cemeteries and construction of boundaries around these plots.

The petition also sought the court for an order to concerned authorities for an immediate report over the matter.

