SHC seeks progress report in reopening of May 12 mayhem cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard the case related to reopening the cases regarding the May 12, 2007, mayhem, which claimed at least 50 lives in Karachi.

The court heard a case regarding the investigation into the reopening of 65 cases regarding May 12, carnage. The additional prosecutor general Ali Haider Saleem appeared before the SHC in today’s hearing.

During today’s hearing, the AIG Karachi sought time from the court to submit a progress report into the reopening of the cases. The govt counsel said that the applicant named Iqbal Kazmi has expired, to which the SHC bench, ordered the concerned SHO to submit a death certificate.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until October 4

Around 50 people were killed and over 100 wounded in attacks on rallies organised by members of political parties and legal fraternity who had attempted to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Mohammad Chau­dhry, at the Karachi airport ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.

Justice Chaudhry was forced to fly back to Islamabad after having been restricted to the airport for nine hours. MQM’s Waseem Akhtar was home adviser to the Sindh chief minister at the time.