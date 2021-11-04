SHC extends protective bail of Firdous Shamim Naqvi in graft case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi in a land allotment case, ARY News reported.

The SHC while extending the protective bail of Firdous Shamim Naqvi for 10 days directed him to contact the accountability court for bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to Habib group of companies in 2006 where he was working as the director in the company.

After receiving a call-up notice from the anti-corruption watchdog, Naqvi had moved to the high court for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in November last year. He had been granted protective bail to the PTI lawmaker in the case.

Read: Firdous Shamim Naqvi submits resignation as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had expressed outrage over the absence of Firdous Shamim Naqvi in the hearing of his bail petition in land allotment case.