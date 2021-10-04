SHC rejects bail petition of former secretary special education

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected petition of a former secretary of Special Education Department against NAB arrest warrant in illegal recruitment case, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court turned down the plea of former secretary Noor Mohammad against arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with regard to a reference about illegal recruitment in the special education department.

The court also rejected a bail petition of former section officer Dr. Kishore Kumar.

Earlier, the counsel of former secretary Noor Mohammad argued that issuance of an arrest warrant after filing the reference is unlawful.

“In the special education department 294 employees were illegally appointed. The accused had given 99 percent numbers to each candidate,” NAB prosecutor said in the court.

The NAB filed a reference after collecting evidence against the accused, the prosecutor told the court.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested former Sindh special education secretary Noor Muhammad Laghari and Ashok Kumar from outside the Sindh High Court in Karachi in February this year.

The court had cancelled the bails of Laghari, Kumar and six others in the case.

The NAB has accused them of hiring 294 people illegally in the special education department between 2012 and 2019 in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur regions.

