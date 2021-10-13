SHC rejects govt’s report on closure of different roads in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected Sindh government’s report about closure of various roads in Karachi, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing in the Sindh High Court (SHC), the lawyer of Sindh government submitted report about closure of different roads in Karachi, which was turned down by the Chief Justice of SHC, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh.

The court returned the report to the lawyer of the Sindh government and directed him to submit a complete and detailed report in the next hearing of the case.

The hearing has been adjourned until November 3. It is to be noted that people of Karachi have been witnessing the problems of traffic jams due to closure of several roads in the metropolis such as during recent matches at National Stadium Karachi, protests and other issues.

Recently, massive traffic jam was witnessed on several roads of the port city due to protests staged by a religious party on different routes of the metropolis.

According to details, hundreds of vehicles were stuck in traffic due to the closure of several Karachi roads.

