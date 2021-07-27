SHC rejects Khursheed Shah’s bail plea in assets reference

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of People’s Party’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The court bench comprised of Justice Amjad Sehto, also directed the trial court to decide the case without delay.

The bench had reserved its judgment in the case on July 12.

Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s lawyers argued before the court that their client has been in jail for last 22 months and the NAB delaying the case.

Counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said that only three witnesses have recorded their statements from total 44 in the reference during the period.

“Trial court has conducted 16 hearings of the case and we only once pleaded for adjournment of the hearing,” Khursheed Shah’s counsel further argued.

NAB prosecutor in his arguments said that Khursheed Shah has been admitted at the cardiovascular hospital most of the time, which hindered progress in the inquiry.

The case has been delayed due to the delaying tactics of the accused, the prosecutor said.

Shah, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

PPP leader Shah has spent 22 months in detention after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.