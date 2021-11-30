SHC rejects NAB appeal against acquittal in NICL graft case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea against acquittal of the key accused in the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) graft case, ARY News reported.

The NAB had challenged acquittal of NICL former chairman Ayaz Khan Niazi in the high court.

“The NAB has failed to prove the charges against the accused,” the court said. “There is contradiction in the land price estimation report and statements of NAB witnesses,” the bench observed.

“The evidence of the reference was also not produced according to the law,” the court remarked.

A court had set Niazi, the main accused in NICL corruption case and others free over lack of evidence filed by the anti-graft watchdog.

Accused in the case also include Amin Qasim Dada, Hur Gardezi, Amir Hussain, Zahid Hussain and Mohammad Zahoor.

