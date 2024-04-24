32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

SHC rejects plea for restraining order in PIA Privatization case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected plea for restraining order against privatization of the PIA, ARY News reported.

Petitioner said that after privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the matter will go to the jurisdiction of the ICJ.

Deputy Attorney General Khaleeq Ahmed opposed the plea and said, there are objections over the maintainability of the petition.

“The government has not been authorized under the Article 18-C to privatize the PIA,” petitioner argued.

“You didn’t include the Privatization Commission as party in the case, which has been the basic institution,” the bench remarked. “If the cabinet and other institutions can ignore the national interest,” the bench asked.

“See the agreements of privatization of various institutions, the situation will become clear,” Chief Justice Aqeel Abbasi said.

“There are scores of ways to tackle the petition, but it is a crucial matter,” the bench remarked. The judge said that the court wants to see all aspects of the matter thus hearing the case with patience.

The high court bench granted time to the petitioner for preparation of the case and adjourned the hearing until May 23.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.