SHC rejects plea for restraining order in PIA Privatization case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected plea for restraining order against privatization of the PIA, ARY News reported.

Petitioner said that after privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the matter will go to the jurisdiction of the ICJ.

Deputy Attorney General Khaleeq Ahmed opposed the plea and said, there are objections over the maintainability of the petition.

“The government has not been authorized under the Article 18-C to privatize the PIA,” petitioner argued.

“You didn’t include the Privatization Commission as party in the case, which has been the basic institution,” the bench remarked. “If the cabinet and other institutions can ignore the national interest,” the bench asked.

“See the agreements of privatization of various institutions, the situation will become clear,” Chief Justice Aqeel Abbasi said.

“There are scores of ways to tackle the petition, but it is a crucial matter,” the bench remarked. The judge said that the court wants to see all aspects of the matter thus hearing the case with patience.

The high court bench granted time to the petitioner for preparation of the case and adjourned the hearing until May 23.