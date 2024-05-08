SHC resents over inaction in 10 missing persons’ cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday expressed resentment over inaction of investigation officers and others in search of 10 missing citizens, ARY News reported.

“It has not yet decided even after 12 years that the missing persons went themselves or someone take them by force,” Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto remarked.

“No doubt the JIT and provincial Task Force holding sessions. The families of the missing persons are worried there should be relief for them,” Justice Phulpoto said.

“The case of a missing citizen was with the AVCC for 12 years, now it has come to us,” an IO said.

The court directed the investigation officers for progress in the probe on daily basis.

The bench also called reports from all jails and detention centres in the country.

The court also summoned the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) over failure in tracing a missing citizen, disappeared for last 12 years from Ajmer Nagri of Karachi.

The bench also directed for financial assistance of the family of a citizen missing from Mominabad locality of Karachi since year 2012.

The Sindh High Court also summoned report in the case from federal government by August 12.