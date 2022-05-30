SHC reserves verdict over MQM’s petition on fake domiciles

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its verdict after conclusion of arguments in fake domicile case, ARY News reported.

Petitioner Khawaja Izhar MPA of MQM and others completed their arguments in the case heard by a bench of the high court today.

The MQM had filed petition against issuance of of fake domiciles for securing Sindh government jobs.

The government of Sindh has constituted committees headed by commissioner and deputy commissioners to investigate after complaints about issuance of fake domiciles, Assistant Advocate General (AAG) told the bench.

The AAG opposed constitution of a judicial committee on complaints about fake domiciles, “If anyone have objection, can contact with the committee,” the government lawyer said.

Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan pleaded for a judicial inquiry of the matter adding that there are over 20,000 cases related to issuance of fake domiciles.

Barrister Rafique Kalhoro said that the issue of fake domiciles is also included in an agreement between the two political parties.

“We have no agreement with the Sindh government, an understanding between the political parties could end at anytime,” Khawaja Izhar argued.

The bench was hearing the petition of MQM regarding issuance of fake domicile and permanent resident certificates (PRCs) for securing Sindh government jobs.

