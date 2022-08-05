SHC seeks response from respondents in Haleem Adil Sheikh security case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday sought response from respondents in a case related to revoking the security of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

The SHC bench while issuing notices to Interior Ministry and Sindh home secretary, ordered them to submit their response latest by August 25.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a plea submitted to Sindh High Court alleged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, police officials and dacoits are issuing dire threats to him, while his security had been revoked after criticizing Sindh budget 2022-23.

The PTI stalwart said the leader of the opposition is a constitutional post and the provision of security is the state’s responsibility.

Read more: SHC reprimands anti-corruption officials in Haleem Adil case

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, highlighting ‘threats to his life’.

In his letter addressed to the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice as well, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader highlighted “immediate and serious threats” to his life.

He alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have planned to assassinate.

Comments