SHC seeks govt’s response in suspension of gas to non-export sector

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday gave the last chance to the federal government for the submission of its reply in a case related to the suspension of gas supply to the non-export industries, ARY News reported.

The SHC bench took up the case related to the suspension of gas supply to the non-export producing industries in Sindh by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Despite the orders of the court, the federal government did not submit its response nor did the attorney general of Pakistan appear before the court in today’s hearing.

The bench got furious over the no-show of AGP, whoever Assistant Attorney General Bilal Khilji appeared before the court and said this is not the federal government’s issue but of SSGC.

The SSGC lawyer apprised the court after they are facing a shortage of gas and their priority is to ensure the supply of gas to domestic consumers as it creates law and order situation in case of failure.

The court ordered the federal government to present its arguments in the case and adjourned the hearing until June 4. The federal government and OGRA have been given the last chance to submit their reply.

