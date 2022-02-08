SHC restrains construction of shops at Hindu temple land in Gambat

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench on Tuesday issued restraining order against construction of shops on Hindu temple’s land in Gambat, ARY News reported.

The high court bench issued restraining orders against construction of shops on the plot of the temple forthwith, over a petition filed by a former Mukhi (leader) of the local Hindu Punchayat Rajkumar.

The petitioner complained that incumbent Mukhi of the Punchayat, Vijay Kumar, was building 36 shops over the land of the temple.

The court also summoned the Director General Building Control Authority in the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until February 23.

In October an FIR was filed over an alleged theft of two silver necklaces and cash from a Hindu temple in Kotri.

The Police ordered an inquiry into the matter after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taken notice of the incident.

Thieves landed in the temple from the roof, the police said and added that the thieves took off the necklaces on the idols locked inside showcases.

The thieves also breached the charity vault and took off Rs 20,000 cash from it.

