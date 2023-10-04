SHC restrains SSGC from inflated gas bills, meter charges recovery

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday restrained gas company from hike in gas bills and recovery of meter charges, ARY News reported.

The high court was hearing a petition challenging hike in gas bills and recovery of meter charges from consumers by the gas utility.

The court summoned reply from the Sui Southern Gas Company by October 12.

The gas utility has changed gas bills and divided gas consumers with different slabs, petitioner said.

“Gas consumers have been divided between protected and non-protected categories,” according to petitioner.

“The SSGC has also unlawfully fixed Rs. 460 as meter rent. Recovery of this surplus amount from each consumer is injustice,” according to plea.

“The company is recovering over 11 billion rupees only from Karachi,” the lawyer said.

He also pleaded for restraining the SSGC from recovery of illegal fixed charges.