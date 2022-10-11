SHC reverts three police officials in drug case against whole family

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday revert three police officials over filing false cases against 19 members of a family, ARY News reported.

The bench ordered to revert three police officers including two SHOs, namely sub-inspector Liaquat, Abbas and Abdul Momin, after charges of registering false cases proved against them.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Zulfiqar Sangi heard the case.

SSP informed the court that two children of the family have been recovered and will be produced before the court soon.

The bench directed the police to include the report in the case record and initiate further proceeding in the case.

The police had sent 19 members of a family including three children to jail under drug charges.

“The children and a woman were sent to jail without case,” Justice Sangi said. “How is it possible that drugs of 900 gram and one kilogram recover from each member of a family,” the court questioned. “Drug cases were filed against 10 members of a family,” the bench said. “Why innocent kids were kept in jail for 11 days,” the court angrily asked the police.

“The women and children were first detained and then booked in the case,” counsel said. “How could it be possible that hashish recovered from husband, wife and each member of the family,” bench asked.

“Entire family has been habitual criminal and wanted in various cases,” SSP Adeel Chandio said.

The bench summoned report about three missing persons including two women from the police and directed for a transparent investigation against petitioner and others in the case.

