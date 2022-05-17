SHC scolds NHA over delay in Sukkur-Hyd motorway construction

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, on Tuesday reprimanded National Highway Authority (NHA) official over delays in the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, was hearing the plea over frequent delays in the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and routine accidents on Jamshoro-Sehwan road.

During the hearing, the SHC scolded NHA officials over recent accident on Jamshoro-Sehwan road on Indus Highway in which 15 people died after a passenger van collided with truck.

“When would the Jamshoro-Sehwan dual-carriage work will complete. Recently 15 people were killed on Indus Highway and people are dying on daily basis on this route due to negligence of authorities,” the SC remarked.

“Who will take responsibility for the accident? the SHC asked, adding that the work on the Sehwan-Jamshoro road is underway for past four years.

“These are not accidents but murders,” the SHC observed.

Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council recently approved the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway on a Built Operate Transfer basis at a cost of Rs191 billion.

The Council granted the approval at a meeting held in Islamabad with then Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

The project to be executed by National Highway Authority envisages construction of 306 Km long, 06 lane wide, divided fenced between Hyderabad and Sukkur.

