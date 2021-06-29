SHC seeks govt report over Khursheed Shah’s prolonged stay at NICVD

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s Circuit Bench Sukkur on Tuesday questioned PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah’s prolonged stay at the NICVD Sukkur, ARY News reported.

“Why Khursheed Shah has been staying in hospital for a long time,” Justice Omar Sial asked a representative of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) while hearing a petition over the matter.

The bench ordered the Sindh government to submit its report over the matter.

The government’s counsel said that the report could not be submitted to the court within a day.

“In that case the Chief Minister of Sindh would be summoned in the court,” the Judge retorted.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Tahir Shah had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the alleged illness of Khursheed Shah, in which he has been treated at the NICVD Sukkur for the last 18 months.

The petitioner requested the court to ask the Sindh health department about his illness and what was diagnosed during medical investigation and detail of the treatment he has received during his prolonged stay at the heart hospital.