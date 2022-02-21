SHC seeks police report against sale of Gutka

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has sought a report from police regarding Gutka and Manipuri business across the province, ARY News reported.

The DIG special Branch and DIG Hyderabad appeared before the Sindh High Court bench hearing the case against Gutka and Manipuri business in the province.

The court also summoned a report on a video of SSP Matiari with drugpeddlers. DIG Mirpurkhas is conducting an inquiry against the SSP Matiari, the report submitted by the police in the court said.

Later, the court summoning the detailed report regarding the ongoing business of Gutka and Mainpuri also sought details of steps taken by the police in last two months.

In the last hearing, the SHC had ordered to finalize the lists of the policemen running the businesses of the contraband items and ordered action against them.

The details of properties owned by the cops and higher officials of Sindh police involved in the sale of gutka and mawa should also be presented before the court, the SHC had further remarked.

The court also ordered take help of Sindh Rangers to combat the sale of gutka and mawa, if needed.

