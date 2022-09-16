SHC seeks reply from ECP on plea against LG polls delay

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday sought a written reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in holding the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh.

Appearing before a two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh, PTI’s counsel Raj Ali Advocate stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has deliberately postponed the LG elections on July 24.

Advocate Wahid said that the ECP itself had said earlier that the LB elections could not be postponed due to the huge amount of money spent on their arrangements.

Meanwhile, JI counsel Usman Farooq Advocate stated that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab is using the government machinery for political interests. Wahab should be stopped from using the government machinery, he requested.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh remarked that the court would examine everything in detail once the parties filed their replies.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 25 and the SHC directed the ECP to submit its written reply in the court.

