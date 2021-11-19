SHC seeks reply on plea challenging NAB inquiry against MDA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a reply from the parties in a petition challenging the inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against illegal appointments in Malir Development Authority (MDA), ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh High Court heard the petition filed by MDA against the NAB inquiry into alleged illegal appointments.

The NAB prosecutor said that MDA is an authority that could be issued a notice for an investigation. The prosecutor said that the investigation officer is present in the court and an investigation is underway.

The prosecutor sought time from the court to submit a detailed reply. Later, the court sought a reply from the parties on December 21.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto questioned the absence of Farooq H Naek. The judge remarked that he had issued directives to satisfy the court regarding the maintainability of the petition.

Junior lawyer apprised the court that Farooq H Naek was not present in the city.

