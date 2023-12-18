SHC seeks report from interior ministry in missing persons case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a progress report from the interior ministry in the missing persons case, ARY News reported.

A single bench of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the cases related to more than 10 missing persons.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Phulpoto asked police officers about the progress and how many JITs have been constituted for the recovery of missing persons.

16 JITs and PTF sessions have been conducted. SHC bench while ordering for progress into missing persons case before the next hearing, sought a report from the interior ministry.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until January 30.

In the last hearing of the case, Justice Naimatullah Phulpto remarked “If the police and administration have nothing in hand, then we will summon the prime minister.”

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto also stressed the need to use modern devices to search missing persons instead of traditional investigation methods. “This is the age of modern devices to inquire into cases,” the bench observed.