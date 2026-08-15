KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday sought reports from all parties by August 21 in a case regarding the Sindh government’s ban on the movie “Ghost School,” ARY News reported.

The filmmaker of “Ghost School” approached the SHC to challenge the provincial government’s ban on the film, filing a petition against the Sindh Board of Film Sensors.

The filmmaker’s counsel told the court that the Sindh Board of Film Sensors was refusing to approve the movie’s release and exhibition in the province’s cinemas.

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After hearing the arguments from the counsel, the court issued notices to all concerned parties and directed them to submit their responses by August 21.