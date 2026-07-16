KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought responses from relevant parties on a petition challenging new recruitments made in the Sindh Workers Welfare Board from 2021 to 2026.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the prescribed rules and procedures were not followed during the recruitment process.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court directed the respondents to submit their replies by August 18.

Earlier this year,

Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection, and Chairman of the Sindh Workers Welfare Board (SWWB), Saeed Ghani, reaffirmed that safeguarding workers’ rights remains the government’s foremost responsibility and priority.

Presiding over the 35th meeting of the SWWB Governing Body, Ghani announced that all controversial projects initiated in the past have been withdrawn, with transparent investigations ordered into their affairs.

The board approved significant increases in workers’ welfare grants including, Death Grant raised from Rs700,000 to Rs1,000,000 and Marriage Grant raised from Rs200,000 to Rs400,000.

To ensure transparency and oversight, centralized committees were also formed to monitor all board activities. Additionally, the appointment of a Public Relations Officer for the board was approved.