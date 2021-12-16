SHC seeks written assurance on closure of schools in cantonment areas

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has sought written assurance from Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF) about the closure of commercial schools after the culmination of the ongoing academic session, ARY News reported.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput heard the plea seeking closure of commercial schools in cantonment boards. The lawyer of the CBF apprised the court that they are ready to shut down the schools in the cantonment limits but pleaded for more time until the culmination of the ongoing academic session.

“When will the session end,” Justice Zafar asked. The session will end in March-April, the lawyer replied.

The SHC bench while directing the lawyer of the CBF to submit a written statement with the court assuring closure of commercial schools after the end of the academic session.

After the submission of a written statement the court will review it, the SHC bench remarked.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court (SC) sought details of welfare plots from the concerned authorities across Karachi.

The directions were passed by the apex court while hearing a case related to the construction of two hospitals on the welfare plots in Karachi’s Clifton.

The SC bench issued notices to the DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA), commissioner Karachi, administrator Karachi and all cantonment boards in this context.

