SHC serves notice to SSGC, over termination of employees services

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Ministry of Industries and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over termination of the employees services, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The SSGC’s sacked employees have filed a petition in the high court against termination of their services.

The sacked employees of the SSGC in their petition pleaded that they were serving the company as regular employees for last 20 years, they were removed from their jobs referring a recent Supreme Court verdict over the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act of 2010.

“We have nothing to do with the said ordinance,” they pleaded to the court. “The SSGC management misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s verdict,” sacked employees said in their petition.

The petitioners have requested to the court to declare their termination letters as void and reinstate them to their services.

