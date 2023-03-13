SHC serves notices over Jam Awais disqualification petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday served notices to parties on a petition seeking disqualification of MPA Jam Awais who was indicted in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

Court issued notices to respondents summoned their reply within three weeks.

Jam Awais Gohram, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Chief Secretary Sindh and the election commission have been made party in the petition filed by Barrister Ali Tahir.

“Jam Awais has paid Diyet (blood money) to the family of the deceased in the murder case,” according to the petition. “After paying Diyet Jam Awais didn’t remain truthful and trustworthy,” petitioner said.

“Trial court has in its decision wrote that Jam Awais, by paying Diyet has confessed his crime,” Barrister Ali Tahir said.

“According to clause 53 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Diyet is punishment,” petitioner argued.

A legal notice was served to Jam Awais, who was elected as member of the Sindh Assembly on PS-79 (Thatta-III), according to the petition.

Police didn’t conduct fair investigation of the case owing to the influence of the accused. “The court is pleaded to declare Jam Awais as disqualified as the member of the assembly”.

PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men were booked in October 2021 for torturing an activist, Nazim Jokhio to death, as he tried to stop his foreign guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustard, an endangered specie, in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

The family of deceased Nazim Jokhio in an affidavit filed in court consented to pardon Jam Awais and others in the high-profile murder case.

“We have forgiven Jam Awais, Mairaj, Saleem, Dodo, Soomar and Ahmed Khan,” the family wrote in the affidavit. “We will have no objection if the court acquits them.”

“I am acquainted with the facts of the case,” affidavit of Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, read. “I have four minor children, the court declare me the head of the family,” the widow pleaded to the court.

“We have reached to a compromise with the accused, the court may acquit them.”

