SHC grants stay order against cancellation of school desks procurement contract

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday granted a stay order against the cancellation of the order to purchase benches for government schools in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The SHC order came after a joint petition was filed by the four companies which secured the Sindh education department’s tender.

Following the recommendations of the committee to find out irregularities in the tender released for the purchase of benches for government schools in Sindh, the provincial education department on September 25 cancelled the tender.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh education department, the tender has been cancelled as the committee recommended reviewing the prices of the school desks before purchase.

The committee has further recommended purchasing the desks for the schools at the divisional level as per SEPRA rules. The process of procurement will be monitored by the committee at the district level.

The issue was raised by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, who said that the provincial government purchased 16,000 pieces of school furniture for over Rs29,000 as compared to its market value of Rs5,000.

Giving an explanation about the issue, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had said that tender for the purchase of furniture termed expensive by Haleem Adil Shaikh was approved when Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah held the education portfolio.