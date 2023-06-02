SHC stops recruitment of teachers in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday barred the provincial government from further recruitment of teachers, ARY News reported.

The SHC was moved against the recruitment of teachers under the hard area policy. The applicant demanded a unified policy for the recruitment of teachers.

The orders were passed by the Sindh High Court Chief Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh while hearing a plea against the policy of teachers’ recruitment in the province.

Sindh education secretary Akbar Leghari appeared before the court. The top judge asked about the hard and soft areas policy in recruitment at the start of the hearing.

Which areas have been declared as hard areas, Justice Sheikh asked. “Ghora Bari, Thanu Bula Khan, Kharo Chaan and other areas have been declared hard areas,” Leghari replied to the top judge.

Thanu Bula Khan is in Jamshoro district, how can you declare it as a hard area, where three big universities of Pakistan are situated, remarked the SHC CJ.

SHC judge stopped further recruitment of the teachers in the province under the current policy and remarked “You are doing this for political gain only.”

The further hearing on the case has been adjourned until the third week of August.