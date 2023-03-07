SHC Sukkur hears case of state properties named after politicians

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Sukkur bench on Tuesday summoned the secretary culture over the case pertaining to giving names of politicians to state properties, ARY News reported.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar suggested formation of a provincial committee, having universities, colleges, education and health secretaries, vice chancellors of universities as well as distinguished authors and intellectuals as members, to decide names on government properties and institutions.

The divisional committee should be headed by the Commissioner, and it submit progress report after three months, court observed.

“The courts have to speak when the powerful loses sanity,” Justice Panhwar remarked. “Politicians even giving names of their wives to state properties,” the court remarked. “What was the service of Naseem Farooqui when an overhead bridge was named after her,” Justice Panhwar asked.

“If any road or institution has been named after Shaikh Ayaz in Karachi,” he questioned.

“Here in Sindh, MPAs are giving their names to government projects. If there is any government institution in Punjab after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi,” the Justice asked.

The court summoned Secretary Culture Sindh and adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

