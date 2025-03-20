SHC summons Director FIA in missing citizen’s case

KARACHI: Director FIA, SSP CTD and SSP Malir didn’t appear before the Sindh High Court in hearing of a petition for recovery of a missing citizen Sardar Mohammad Asif.

Focal Person of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) informed the court that the SSP CTD has been out of the country to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

Petitioner’s lawyer pleaded to the court to summon report from the Director FIA and the SSP CTD.

Lawyer said that the missing person had also disappear earlier, after his recovery, he has been missing again. “We have registered a kidnapping case against unknown culprits,” he said.

The court has also issued a restraining order of the missing person’s deportation.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the citizen has been alleged to be an Afghan national, while the Afghanistan Supreme Court has in its decision declared that he has not been Afghan citizen.

“He has allegedly been kidnapped from the Sachal police station jurisdiction on December 17, 2024,” lawyer said.

The court summoned the Director FIA in the next hearing and adjourned the case until April 16.

The court also issued notices over blocking the national identity cards of the family of the missing citizen.