SHC summons Interior Secretary over petition of NGO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday summoned federal interior secretary in his personal capacity over a plea of a Karachi based NGO, ARY News reported.

A counsel of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) pleaded to the high court that the PILER has been registered as NGO with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“The NGO has applied for renewal of its licence but the Interior Ministry is not issuing clearance for the licence,” the counsel told the court.

“Why the matter not yet decided when the petition has been in pending since 2019,” the bench questioned.

The interior ministry failed to submit its reply to the high court over the court notice.

The bench summoned the federal interior secretary in his personal capacity in the case on January 20 and adjourned further hearing till the date.