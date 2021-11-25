SHC summons names of SBCA officers involved in illegal constructions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned the list of names of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers who were allegedly involved in approving the illegal constructions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SHC took a major decision to take action against the continuation of illegal constructions as it directed the concerned authorities to identify the responsible SBCA officers.

The high court summoned documents related to illegal construction in Nazimabad Number 5 and its current status. It has been directed to produce a list of SBCA officers who were deputed at the time of the illegal construction.

It is important to mention here that a petition was filed to the SHC against the illegal construction of a five-storey building including shops despite the approval of a ground-plus-one floor structure.

The SBCA deputy director told the court that eviction notices were issued but nobody complied with the orders. He added that the authority will write a letter to the commissioner to vacate the building.

The SHC judge remarked that the SBCA should take practical steps instead of making a letter part of the case file. The judge further directed to take criminal action against the building besides initiating the demolition process of the illegal construction.

In the petition, it was stated that the land has 15 owners but its map was approved by the concerned authority.

The court expressed surprise over the approval of the map despite the disputed ownership of the land.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing till November 29 after ordering SBCA to produce all relevant records.

