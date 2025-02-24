SHC summons reply from Govt in six missing persons’ case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed its concern over failure in recovery of missing persons while hearing petitions about disappearance of six citizens.

The bench comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput issued notices to the Sindh government, and other parties and summoned their reply about recovery of the missing persons up to March 18.

“What missing man Shah Jalal was doing, if he was affiliated with a political or religious group,” Justice Zafar Ahmed asked.

“Shah Jalal was running a pan shop, according to reports he was affiliated with a religious group,” the investigation officer replied.

“If he has any criminal record or any proof,” bench questioned. “There is no proof in writing,” the I/O replied.

A petitioner lawyer told the court that the family received a call from an unknown number after citizens Hatim and Dilwash had disappeared.

The court directed to share the phone number with the investigation officer.

The court also ordered the police to register the case of missing citizens Iqbal Hassan and Muhammad Hassan.

The court issued notices to parties in the case of Abdul Haq, another missing citizen.