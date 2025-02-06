SHC takes back stay order on K-IV water project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday withdrawn a stay order with regard to a piece of land in the path of the K-IV water supply project.

A high court bench comprises of Justice Iqbal Kalhoro dismissed appeals and allowed work on the K-IV project.

Earlier, Barrister Waleed Khanzada said that the key water project for Karachi has been delayed owing to the stay order.

The petitioner’s lawyer Farida Mangrio said that the government should follow concerned laws while taking land for a project. The lawyer said that it is the dispute over four acres of land in Deh Allah Pemai in taluka Shah Mureed, adding that the claim with regard to delay in the project owing to the restraining order has been false.

Farida Mangrio advocate told the court that the government’s policies have not been clear with regard to the K-IV project. The lawyer said that earlier there was no funds for the project, later it was handed over to the Wapda. “A notification issued in 2014, which was corrected in 2017”, counsel said.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro said that file a contempt of court petition if the work has been continued despite the court’s stay order. “For a small piece of land, a public interest project could not be stopped,” Justice Kalhoro said.

