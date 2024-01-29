SHC upholds action against placing banners on public properties

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday upheld its decision of action against placing banners and flags on public properties, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the SHC bench while hearing a plea related to placing banners, and billboards on public places and government buildings.

The court upheld its decision to register cases against political leaders and CEO of companies, placing banners and billboards on public properties.

The high court sought a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and others on February 6.

Earlier, a division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar inquired the provincial law officer, KMC and others about the removal of billboards from public properties.

The Cantonment Board Clifton said all billboards had been removed from its jurisdiction, while a Malir Cantonment Board official stated that no permission was granted for the installation of billboards on any public property.

The KMC however did not file any response to the petition.