Sheena Bora murder case docu-series hits Netflix after court judgment

The documentary of the Sheena Bora murder case on OTT platform Netflix, titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth‘, has been released after an Indian court rejected a petition against its release.

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth‘ is the docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea, who is standing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. The project was originally going to be released on Netflix on February 23, 2024.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a plea against its release.

The investigation agency, in the petition, had claimed that the documentary should not be released as it could influence the case.

The CBI then filed another petition saying that ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth‘ should not be streamed till the trial is complete. According to them, the Netflix project could create a public perception of the case and could influence the judicial mindset as well.

However, the Bombay High Court rejected their application and allowed its streaming. In its remarks, the bench stated that it had seen the docu-series and thought that the CBI would not call for a delay in the streaming.

It is pertinent to mention that Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of strangling Sheena Bora to death in a car and then burning her body in a forest back in April 2012.

Sheena Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from her previous marriage.

The Sheena Bora murder case gained countrywide attention in 2015 when the driver admitted that he killed her during the investigation in another case.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and was released on bail in May 2022. The co-accused Shyamvar Rai, Sanjeev Khanna and her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea are also out on parole.