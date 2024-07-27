Sheep start behaving strangely after eating 100kg of cannabis

A flock of sheep in Thessaly, Greece, started acting strange after feasting a 100kg of week crop. The unusual incident occurred when wildfires, heatwaves, and flooding had destroyed key grazing areas for the sheep, forcing them to invade a greenhouse where the cannabis was grown.

The greenhouse owner shared with the local news organization that his crop had already suffered significant damage due to extreme weather conditions.

“I don’t know if it’s for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this. The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly,” he stated.

The sheep consumed what remained of the 100kg crop, leaving them feeling light-headed.

The shepherd reported that the sheep began to act unusually, stating, “They were jumping higher than goats, which never happens.”