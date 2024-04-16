Sheer luck and no talent? Fellow actor says THIS about Dur-e-Fishan’s success

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir believes that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the actors who got lucky with fame and success.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s Eid special transmission, with her co-star Khushal Khan, Nazish Jahangir was asked to name one fellow actor, whom she thinks is in the industry and is successful, due to sheer luck, rather than on the basis of her talent and work.

The ‘Berukhi’ actor named Saleem in a flash. She said, “Dur-e-Fishan is very lucky. Every drama that she stars in turns out to be a great hit.”

During another segment, Jahangir was asked what attributes she would like to swap from her fellow female actors, to which she said that she would love to have Ayesha Khan’s beautiful house, Maya Ali’s closet and Mahira Khan’s aesthetic sense. However, the actor refused to take anything from Meera and rather offered to give her anything she wants from her.

Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances. She last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Meanwhile, Nazish Jahangir has proven her mettle, playing a variety of roles in superhit projects like ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Berukhi’.

