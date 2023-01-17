Federal govt bans Sheesha smoking across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday banned Sheesha smoking across Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the sale of sheesha will be banned in hotels, restaurants and public spaces. The opening of new sheesha cafes and the import and making of ingredients are also banned across the country.

The sources within the health ministry said that through appropriate amendments the ban will be strictly implemented.

After the amendment the official order on the sheesha ban will be issued, sources added.

In 2016, the government has completely banned the import of tobacco used in sheesha.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the local administration to immediately close down all sheesha cafes in the federal capital and submit a report in this regard.

The court directed the Islamabad administration to immediately take action against the sheesha cafes operating in the capital and submit a progress report to the IHC.

The police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the Islamabad administration have mobilized their resources to crackdown on all such places operating as sheesha cafes.

