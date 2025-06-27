Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42

In a tragic turn of events, actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the early 2000s hit music video “Kaanta Laga” and as a participant in Bigg Boss 13 , has sadly passed away.

Shefali Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Indian media outlets, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, along with three others, brought her to the hospital. A staff member at the hospital confirmed, “She was already gone when they brought her here.”

Medical staff, while not disclosing details due to confidentiality, did not deny the incident. Later, Dr. Sushant from Bellevue confirmed Shefali Jariwala’s death and shared that her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with her breakout appearance in Kaanta Laga, which made her a household name across India.

She later featured in several television shows and reality series, most notably Bigg Boss 13, where she received praise for her performance.

The sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala has left fans and the entertainment world in deep shock.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, remembering her charm, talent, and contribution to early 2000s pop culture.

Shefali Jariwala was just 42 years old. Further details about the cause of death are expected following the post-mortem.

