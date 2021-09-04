Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss ECP members nomination in phone conversation

MULTAN: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif in a telephone call discussed political situation in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the leaders of two main opposition political parties discussed overall political situation of the country as well as consulted over nomination of the members of the election commission.

It is to be mentioned here that two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired upon completion of their tenure in July.

The service period of ECP members, Altaf Ibrahim from Punjab and Irshad Qaiser from KP, was completed on July 26.

The government and the opposition were bound to finalise the appointment of ECP members on the vacant seats within 45 days under the constitution.

In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked senior federal ministers to mull over names for the appointments in the ECP.