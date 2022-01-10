Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss mini-budget, anti-govt protests

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The meeting between the chiefs of both parties took place in the Parliament House during today’s National Assembly session, said sources.

During the meeting, matters related to finance supplementary bill, generally known as mini-budget, anti-govt protests and the overall political situation of the country was discussed.

Both leaders decided to formulate a joint strategy to give tough time to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over mini-budget, sources informed ARY News.

The leaders also agreed over delegation-level meetings between both parties over anti-govt protests, sources added.

Earlier today it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for in-house change, citing sources.

Progress was made during backdoor contacts between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

After the backdoor contacts, Nawaz Sharif greenlighted the decision to initiate efforts for making an in-house change, sources said. Some PML-N leaders have confirmed ARY News’ report regarding the development.

It emerged that PML-N has considered the option of bringing an in-house change that will not be difficult if both opposition parties come on the same page.

