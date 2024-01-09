21.9 C
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif cleared to contest polls from Karachi's NA-242

ISLAMABAD: The Election Tribunal on Tuesday cleared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to contest polls from NA-242 (Karachi), ARY News reported.

The Election Tribunal restored the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif from NA 242 Karachi after rejecting the objections raised by PTI.

Yesterday, an election tribunal rejected objection over nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-242 raised by PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel.

The election appellate tribunal maintained returning officer’s decision over Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination and rejected objection over it.

During hearing of appeal against the ROs decision, filed by People’s Party’s Masood Khan Mandokhel, Sharif’s lawyer said that his client didn’t receive any salary as the prime minister.

He also annexed the NOC from the National Assembly Secretariat.

“The objector’s allegation with regard to travel expenses is incorrect,” lawyer said. A candidate could submit nomination papers himself, without proposer and seconder and with authority letter, counsel said.

Sharif has filed nomination papers from Karachi’s NA-242 in Keamari district. PML-N ally MQM-Pakistan’s Mustafa Kamal also contesting election from the same constituency.

PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel and PTI’s Rizwan Khanzada have also submitted nomination papers from NA-242.

