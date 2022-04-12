Shehbaz consults with allies over cabinet formation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has initiated consultations for his cabinet with the allied parties, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet under consideration will likely to have 12 ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and seven ministers from Pakistan People’s Party.

Moreover, JUI-F will likely to be given four ministries, MQM two ministries, while BNP-Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party will also be given cabinet portfolios.

Moreover, the name of PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has been under consideration for the Leader of the House in the Senate.

PM Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with the leaders of allied parties and thanked for his nomination for the office of the prime minister and supporting him in the election.

Shehbaz Sharif called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani and other leaders of the allied parties.

The prime minister consulted with the leaders of the allied parties over the federal cabinet. “We will move forward with the spirit which has led us to this place,” he said.

“We will move ahead with the spirit of unity, consultation and cooperation to solve problems and fulfill promises,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Comments