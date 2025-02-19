web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Shehbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations conclude in Sehwan today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SEHWAN: The 773rd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar continued for the third day in shrine city of Sehwan, with thousands of devotees from various parts of the country visiting the Sufi shrine to pay respects.

The Government of Sindh has announced public holiday in the province on Wednesday (today).

The culture department of Sindh has organized musical event at Shahbaz Public Library on the second consecutive day.

Moreover, traditional handicraft stalls and book exhibitions featuring works of various writers were also set up as part of the Urs celebrations.

Moreover, the organizers have arranged scores of programs including literary conference, Malakhro (Traditional Sindhi wrestling) competition and other events for entertainment of visitors.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah will visit Sehwan today, which is also concluding day of the Urs, to pay respects at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.