Shehbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations conclude in Sehwan today

SEHWAN: The 773rd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar continued for the third day in shrine city of Sehwan, with thousands of devotees from various parts of the country visiting the Sufi shrine to pay respects.

The Government of Sindh has announced public holiday in the province on Wednesday (today).

The culture department of Sindh has organized musical event at Shahbaz Public Library on the second consecutive day.

Moreover, traditional handicraft stalls and book exhibitions featuring works of various writers were also set up as part of the Urs celebrations.

Moreover, the organizers have arranged scores of programs including literary conference, Malakhro (Traditional Sindhi wrestling) competition and other events for entertainment of visitors.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah will visit Sehwan today, which is also concluding day of the Urs, to pay respects at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint.