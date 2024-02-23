Shehbaz says economic stability will be his top priority as PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and nominated candidate for Prime Minister (PM) slot Shehbaz Sharif said that the country’s economic stability will be his top priority after coming to power, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N president said that the country’s problems can be addressed through reconciliation and unity.

He said that Pakistan cannot afford violence at this point in time, everyone has to work with honesty for the betterment of the country.

Furthermore, the party candidate for PM slot said that PML-N will take the country out of crisis under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing formula’ following days of negotiations.

“PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government in Centre,” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad.