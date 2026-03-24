Pakistan offers to host US-Iran talks to ease conflict

Pakistan has welcomed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East and has offered to host negotiations to reduce tensions in the region.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has said that Pakistan supports initiatives promoting a ceasefire, peace, and stability.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

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Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would be willing to facilitate talks if both sides agree.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” the Prime Minister of Pakistan offered.

He described Pakistan’s potential role in facilitating dialogue as an honour and reiterated the country’s commitment to supporting a comprehensive and peaceful resolution.

In his post, the prime minister tagged Donald Trump, as well as US official Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.